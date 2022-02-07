Cheryl Fallstead

-
From a handful of ukulele enthusiasts who gathered for the first time six years ago, the Las Cruces Ukes has grown and flourished, and this week, will…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Las Cruces Ukes Board members, Cheryl…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with storyteller and author, Bud Russo, about…
-
Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of people walking around with ukuleles in Las Cruces this weekend. Ukulele enthusiasts, musicians, and teachers are…
-
The ukulele has enjoyed great popularity since it was developed in Hawaii in the 19th century, and Las Cruces now boasts its own ensemble, the Las Cruces…
-
January 3, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Las Cruces Press Women (LCPW) and New Mexico Press…