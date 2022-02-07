-
When you’re one of the 98 players in the Mesilla Valley Concert Band, you’re used to playing in a large ensemble, usually in a sizable section of other…
-
December may be the one month of the year most associated with music, and every December, the Mesilla Valley Concert Band delivers with a concert of…
-
What began as a simple conversation thirty years ago outside the NMSU Music Building has today become one of Las Cruces’ most beloved and enduring musical…
-
American composer Alfred Reed’s band suite “Othello” is so challenging, evocative and “absolutely delightful” that it becomes “the centerpiece of the…
-
American composer Alfred Reed may not be a household name like Beethoven, but his music is played all over the world, including at numerous band concerts…