© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2023 Election Candidate Forums

These forums are produced by KRWG Public Media in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico. *Rebroadcasts will be on Saturdays at 5pm & 5:30pm, and Sundays, at 11am and 11:30am.

Date:

7pm

7:30pm

10/5/23 Las Cruces City Council District 2 candidate forum LCPS Board of Education District 4 candidate forum >
10/12/23 Las Cruces City Council District 4 candidate forumLCPS Board of Education District 1 candidate forum
10/19/23Las Cruces City Council District 1 candidate forumLCPS Board of Education District 5 candidate forum
10/26/23Las Cruces Mayoral candidate forum