2023 Election Candidate Forums

These forums are produced by KRWG Public Media in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico. *Rebroadcasts will be on Saturdays at 5pm & 5:30pm, and Sundays, at 11am and 11:30am.
|Date:
7pm
7:30pm
|10/5/23
|Las Cruces City Council District 2 candidate forum
|LCPS Board of Education District 4 candidate forum >
|10/12/23
|Las Cruces City Council District 4 candidate forum
|LCPS Board of Education District 1 candidate forum
|10/19/23
|Las Cruces City Council District 1 candidate forum
|LCPS Board of Education District 5 candidate forum
|10/26/23
|Las Cruces Mayoral candidate forum