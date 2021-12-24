2 college football teams move their postponed 2020 game to 2034

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Saturday, September 9, 2034 - hold the date. That's when the Arizona Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have rescheduled a football game. It was postponed because of the pandemic. But why 14 years? Well, that's unclear at the moment. Actually, the only thing that would get me to plan that far ahead to watch a college football game is if my toddler grandson is going to be playing in it, so start offering that scholarship now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.