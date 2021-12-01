The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers FaceTime with high school basketball team

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Texting the wrong person can lead to some interesting situations. The basketball team at Michigan's Notre Dame Prep tried adding their friend Luca to a group chat but accidentally entered the wrong number, messaging Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player Sean Murphy-Bunting. That text turned into a FaceTime call with the team, with the kids talking to stars such as Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and even a goat - or, as most people know him, the GOAT - Tom Brady. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.