NPR Special Coverage
Israel-Hamas war updates: Biden affirms his belief in a two-state solution
TEL AVIV — Israel says it will agree to a partial lifting of its siege on Gaza to allow lifesaving aid into the territory as the humanitarian crisis…
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it had imposed sanctions on what it described as "key Hamas terrorist group members, operatives, and…
After spending slightly more than seven hours on the ground in Tel Aviv, President Biden boarded Air Force One, bound for D.C.The White House had said…
President Biden said during his remarks that the Hamas attack has strengthened his determination to work toward a two-state solution, a much-discussed…
JERUSALEM — In the wake of a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi turned up his warnings about volatility…