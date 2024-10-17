© 2024 KRWG
Wild Kratts

Salamander Streaming

Season 7 Episode 12 | 26m 25s

The Tortuga mysteriously powers down while the gang is streaming a movie, and Koki says it won’t be back today. Chris and Martin suggest they try "salamander streaming." The others are puzzled, but the bros explain it involves miniaturizing and floating down a stream in tiny boats to find salamanders. It’s a race to discover as many as possible while Koki works on fixing the Tortuga!

Aired: 11/03/24
