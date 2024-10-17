Chimpanzee and Me

Extras
The gang are chased by two red squirrels
Chris and Jimmy are trapped in a red squirrels cache
The team learn about Chimpanzee communication
Martin has found Zac's camp
Chris teaches Gabby about using sticks
The chimps yell a danger call.
Chris can't walk with his sore ankle, so the rest of the gang head out on their adventure.
Chris is so excited for his climbing adventure but, he slips and falls.
Chris wakes up the gang to head out on a climbing adventure
Martin heads under the water to check-out the hellbender
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.