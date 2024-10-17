© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Kratts

Bumblezzzz

Season 7 Episode 10 | 26m 25s

On a "mini" creature adventure, Martin and Chris encounter a hungry salamander and need to escape. Lost and unsure of their location, they ride a bumblebee, learning about it along the way. Unfortunately, they lose their adventure gear in the bee’s pollen pockets. Meanwhile, Zach is capturing endangered bumblebees, so the brothers activate Bumble Bee powers to and free the bees!

Aired: 11/03/24
Extras
Watch 1:52
Wild Kratts
Amphibians
The gang are chased by two red squirrels
Clip: S7 E12 | 1:52
Watch 2:08
Wild Kratts
Trapped in a Cache
Chris and Jimmy are trapped in a red squirrels cache
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:08
Watch 3:04
Wild Kratts
Communication
The team learn about Chimpanzee communication
Clip: S7 E13 | 3:04
Watch 3:18
Wild Kratts
Creature Power
Martin has found Zac's camp
Clip: S7 E13 | 3:18
Watch 2:38
Wild Kratts
Sign Language
Chris teaches Gabby about using sticks
Clip: S7 E13 | 2:38
Watch 2:13
Wild Kratts
Danger Call
The chimps yell a danger call.
Clip: S7 E13 | 2:13
Watch 1:56
Wild Kratts
Left behind
Chris can't walk with his sore ankle, so the rest of the gang head out on their adventure.
Clip: S7 E13 | 1:56
Watch 1:41
Wild Kratts
Slippery
Chris is so excited for his climbing adventure but, he slips and falls.
Clip: S7 E13 | 1:41
Watch 1:04
Wild Kratts
Climbing Adventure
Chris wakes up the gang to head out on a climbing adventure
Clip: S7 E13 | 1:04
Watch 1:11
Wild Kratts
Flappy Flap
Martin heads under the water to check-out the hellbender
Clip: S7 E12 | 1:11
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56