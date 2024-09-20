Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24

Extras
Why Republicans are still facing a candidate quality problem
Johnson scrambles to avoid government shutdown weeks before election
Who won the debate and will it matter on Election Day
Trump's dystopian view of America
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Will Dick Cheney's endorsement of Harris sway moderate Republican voters
What to expect from Trump and Harris after the last debate upended the race
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24
What are the paths to victory for Harris and Trump?
Will the Arlington National Cemetery controversy damage Trump?
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.