Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24

Season 2024 Episode 35 | 24m 10s

Labor Day marks the final sprint to the election, and as things stand now, the presidential race is a toss-up. We’ll take a close look at the polls in the most crucial swing states and attempt to divine the immediate future. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, McKay Coppins of The Atlantic, Jeff Mason of Reuters and Domenico Montanaro of NPR to discuss this and more.

Aired: 08/29/24
