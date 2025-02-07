© 2025 KRWG
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/7/25

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/7/25

Aired: 02/07/25
Extras
Watch 4:17
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Trump's Joint Chiefs firing means for the military
What Trump's firing of the Joint Chiefs chairman means for the military
Clip: S2025 E8 | 4:17
Watch 19:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What's behind Trump's pivot toward Putin
What's behind Trump's pivot toward Putin
Clip: S2025 E8 | 19:48
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/21/25
blurb
Episode: S2025 E8 | 26:46
Watch 6:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Trump administration is signaling about Ukraine
What the Trump administration is signaling about Ukraine and Russia
Clip: S2025 E7 | 6:02
Watch 17:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Musk’s influence over mass firings in the federal government
Musk’s influence over mass firings in the federal government
Clip: S2025 E7 | 17:56
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/14/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic, 2/14/25
Episode: S2025 E7 | 26:45
Watch 9:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Regional consequences of Trump's Gaza redevelopment ideas
The regional consequences of Trump's Gaza redevelopment ideas
Clip: S2025 E6 | 9:18
Watch 14:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What's next from Trump's federal purge after USAID's closure
What's next from Trump's federal purge after USAID's closure
Clip: S2025 E6 | 14:49
Watch 9:53
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Greenland grab
Trump's Greenland grab
Clip: S2025 E5 | 9:53
Watch 14:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump quick to attack after the Washington airline tragedy
Why Trump was quick to attack after the Washington airline tragedy
Clip: S2025 E5 | 14:10
