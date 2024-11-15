© 2024 KRWG
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24

Season 2024 Episode 46 | 26m 45s

Donald Trump hasn’t filled his Cabinet yet, but all evidence suggests he’s looking for two main qualities in his picks: loyalty to him and a loathing for what he calls the deep state. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Washington Post Live, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic and Francesca Chambers of USA Today to discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/14/24
