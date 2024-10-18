© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24

Season 2024 Episode 42 | 26m 45s

With Election Day just over two weeks away, Harris and Trump are ratcheting up their rhetoric in key battleground states. Plus, what the death of Hamas’ leader means for Middle East tensions. Join guest moderator Franklin Foer, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.

Aired: 10/17/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What's next for the parties after the election
What's next for the Democratic and Republican parties after the election
Clip: S2024 E44 | 13:55
Watch 9:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What to watch as election results start to come in Tuesday
What to watch as election results start to come in Tuesday
Clip: S2024 E44 | 9:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 16:14
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How voters will react to Trump's escalating rhetoric
How voters will react to Trump's escalating rhetoric and fascist accusations
Clip: S2024 E43 | 16:14
Watch 7:54
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Analyzing voter sentiment in key states ahead of election
Analyzing the voter sentiment in key states ahead of Election Day
Clip: S2024 E43 | 7:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 20:29
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Harris, Trump test closing arguments in battleground states
Harris and Trump test their closing arguments in battleground states
Clip: S2024 E42 | 20:29
Watch 3:20
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Yahya Sinwar’s death means for Middle East tensions
What Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s death means for Middle East tensions
Clip: S2024 E42 | 3:20
Watch 14:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who are the key voters in the final weeks
Who are the key voters Harris and Trump are targeting in the final weeks
Clip: S2024 E41 | 14:43
Watch 9:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Trump is holding rallies in solidly blue states
Why Trump is holding rallies in solidly blue states
Clip: S2024 E41 | 9:02
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56