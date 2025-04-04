© 2025 KRWG
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic, 4/4/25

Season 2025 Episode 14 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic, 4/4/25

Aired: 04/03/25
Extras
Watch 15:17
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What's next for Trump after triggering economic chaos?
What's next for Trump after triggering economic chaos?
Clip: S2025 E15 | 15:17
Watch 8:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
In a battle of wills between Trump and Xi, who blinks first?
In a battle of wills between Trump and Xi, who blinks first?
Clip: S2025 E15 | 8:13
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic, 4/11/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic, 4/11/25
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 12:48
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What's behind Trump's abrupt firing of NSA leadership?
What's behind Trump's abrupt firing of NSA leadership?
Clip: S2025 E14 | 12:48
Watch 10:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's preoccupation with tariffs
Trump's preoccupation with tariffs
Clip: S2025 E14 | 10:50
Watch 9:02
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Consequences of Trump administration's security breach
The consequences of the Trump administration's security breach
Clip: S2025 E13 | 9:02
Watch 14:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is there a lesson for the press after Signal controversy?
Is there a lesson for the press after the White House response to Signal controversy?
Clip: S2025 E13 | 14:40
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/28/25
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46
Watch 17:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does constitutional crisis mean and are we there?
What does constitutional crisis mean and are we there?
Clip: S2025 E12 | 17:13
Watch 6:38
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why Elon Musk visited the Pentagon
Why Elon Musk visited the Pentagon
Clip: S2025 E12 | 6:38
