Washington Week with the Atlantic, full episode, 2/14/25

Extras
What Trump's firing of the Joint Chiefs chairman means for the military
What's behind Trump's pivot toward Putin
What the Trump administration is signaling about Ukraine and Russia
Musk’s influence over mass firings in the federal government
The regional consequences of Trump's Gaza redevelopment ideas
What's next from Trump's federal purge after USAID's closure
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/7/25
Trump's Greenland grab
Why Trump was quick to attack after the Washington airline tragedy
Latest TV Episodes
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.