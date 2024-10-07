© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members through
Sign In
Learn More
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Threads in the American Tapestry

Season 1 Episode 2 | 54m 27s

Explore how Latino DNA has been woven into the identity of the United States since before her inception, and has been pivotal all along the way. Despite facing severe discrimination and violence, Latinos were present and contributed in pivotal ways to the fabric of this nation. Highlighting key figures and events, host John Leguizamo shows how Latinos helped build the United States we know today.

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 11/01/24
Funding for American Historia is provided, in part, by PBS, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Anderson Family Charitable Fund, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The WNET Group’s Chasing the Dream initiative, the Ford Foundation/JustFilms, and Seton J. Melvin.
Extras
Watch 54:25
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Echoes of Empires
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Solidarity in a New Era
Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:50
Watch 3:23
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
The Fight for Equal Schooling in Mendez v. Westminster
The 1947 Mendez v. Westminster case was crucial in ending school segregation.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:23
Watch 0:33
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Episode 1 Preview
Join John Leguizamo as he examines the ancient civilizations of pre-Columbian America.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:33
Watch 1:48
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Traqueros and the Building of the Southwest
John Leguizamo explores the Mexican traqueros instrumental in building the Southwest.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:48
Watch 3:36
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
The Complicated Story of La Malinche
John Leguizamo and historians explore the complex story of La Malinche.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:36
Watch 3:04
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Exploring the Tunnels of Teotihuacán
John Leguizamo journeys into the tunnels beneath the great pyramids of Teotihuacán.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:04
Watch 2:57
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Dolores Huerta and the United Farm Workers
John Leguizamo sits down with labor leader Dolores Huerta.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:57
Watch 4:45
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Latino Patriots in the American Revolution
Discover the contributions of Latinos in the fight for American independence.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:45
Watch 0:31
VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos
Episode 3 Preview
Join John Leguizamo as he learns how Latinos have shaped modern America.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:31
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56