Van der Valk

Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1

Season 4 Episode 1 | 47m 17s

After a whistleblower is murdered, the team must ensure the second whistleblower testifies to take down a criminal empire. Van der Valk is conflicted when he discovers the protection officer is a former flame.

Aired: 09/14/24 | Expires: 09/29/24
Watch 2:20
Van der Valk
Amsterdam in Winter
The cast describe what it was like filming Season 4 during the cold winter months in Amsterdam.
Clip: S4 | 2:20
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 6 Preview
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 5 Preview
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
Van der Valk
The Team
Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy, and more discuss the found family dynamic between the team.
Clip: S4 | 2:13
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 4 Preview
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie now be the prime suspect?
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 3 Preview
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 50:35
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 2
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:35
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Watch 48:41
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 2
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Episode: S4 E2 | 48:41
