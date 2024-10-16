Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1

Extras
The cast describe what it was like filming Season 4 during the cold winter months in Amsterdam.
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Marc Warren, Maimie McCoy, and more discuss the found family dynamic between the team.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie now be the prime suspect?
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.