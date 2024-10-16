© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. Marc Warren (Beecham House, The Good Wife) stars as steely-eyed cop Piet van der Valk in the mystery series inspired by Nicolas Freeling’s legendary crime thrillers.

Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 0:30
Van der Valk
Episode 6 Preview
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:20
Van der Valk
Amsterdam in Winter
The cast describe what it was like filming Season 4 during the cold winter months in Amsterdam.
Clip: S4 | 2:20
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Van der Valk Season 4
  • Van der Valk Season 3
  • Van der Valk Season 2
  • Van der Valk
Watch 48:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 2
After more shocking murders, the team moves in on billionaire Freddie Klink. Is he the mastermind?
Episode: S4 E6 | 48:01
Watch 46:29
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Secrets in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk reunites with his ex-flame to uncover the truth behind a scientist’s death.
Episode: S4 E5 | 46:29
Watch 50:35
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 2
The investigation continues after another shocking murder. Could Cobie Stegenga now be the prime sus
Episode: S4 E4 | 50:35
Watch 44:59
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Hope in Amsterdam: Part 1
The team investigates the murder of an environmental campaigner on the eve of a global conference.
Episode: S4 E3 | 44:59
Watch 48:41
Van der Valk
Episode 2: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 2
The team contemplates working with a criminal empire to find out who killed the whistleblower.
Episode: S4 E2 | 48:41
Watch 47:17
Van der Valk
Episode 1: Safe in Amsterdam: Part 1
Van der Valk protects a whistleblower against a criminal empire while facing a former flame.
Episode: S4 E1 | 47:17
Watch 49:01
Van der Valk
Episode 6: Magic in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Lucienne is forced to confront painful memories buried in her past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:01
Watch 47:12
Van der Valk
Episode 5: Magic in Amsterdam (Part One)
The team's newest case involves the participant of in a magical ritual invoking a demon.
Episode: S3 E5 | 47:12
Watch 48:38
Van der Valk
Episode 4: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part Two)
Has the suspect from Van der Valk’s past started killing again? Or is it someone else?
Episode: S3 E4 | 48:38
Watch 46:32
Van der Valk
Episode 3: Redemption in Amsterdam (Part One)
The present-day murder of a museum employee links back to a case from Van der Valk's past.
Episode: S3 E3 | 46:32
More Drama Shows