Sesame Street

Wet Dog Wiggles

Season 55 Episode 12 | 25m 55s

Julia shows Elmo a hide-and-seek trick with Rose. Elmo wants to play hide-and-seek with Tango too. Sam and Julia help Elmo teach Tango teach the trick with three parts: sit, stay, and find. Elmo has so much energy and feels excited to teach Tango that he can’t focus. Sam and Julia show Elmo how to take a slow deep breath and do the wet dog wiggle to shake out the extra excited energy.

Aired: 04/02/25
Extras
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 9
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:49
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
P is for Playground
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:58
Watch 0:52
Sesame Street
Hey, Who's a Drum
Cookie Monster plays a musical instrument guessing game hosted by Elmo!
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:52
Watch 1:29
Sesame Street
I is for Instrument
Instrument starts with the letter I! Let's explore the MET's musical instruments section.
Clip: S54 E34 | 1:29
Watch 0:28
Sesame Street
The Best Friend Band performs "Somebody Come and Play"
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:28
Watch 1:10
Sesame Street
15 Leaves
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Clip: S54 E24 | 1:10
Watch 5:01
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Missing Picture
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Clip: S54 E24 | 5:01
Watch 4:53
Sesame Street
Smart Cookies: Relaxing on Pecan Sandy Beach
Elmo and Abby turn into fishes to explore an underwater Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E21 | 4:53
Watch 1:11
Sesame Street
8 Octopus
8 is the number of the day! Can you count all the different underwater sea creatures?
Clip: S54 E21 | 1:11
Watch 0:25
Sesame Street
Mia, Nina, and Rosita Sing Head Shoulders Knees and Toes
The Sesame Street cast sings Heads, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes in Spanish!
Clip: S54 E11 | 0:25
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:25
Nature
Series Trailer | In Her Nature
Meet the courageous women shaping wildlife conservation.
Special: 1:25
Watch 20:51
Nature
The Rhino Whisperer | In Her Nature
The story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife.
Special: 20:51
Watch 2:26:44
PBS News Hour
President Donald Trump's 2025 address to Congress
President Donald Trump on March 4, 2025, will address a joint session of Congress.
Special: 2:26:44
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44