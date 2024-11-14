Use That Rice!

Extras
A drummer sings a song while counting to the beat of his 4 drums!
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: M!
Supermarket starts with the letter S! Let's explore the different parts of a supermarket.
Abby is looking for a fruit or vegetable that starts with the letter C! Can you help her?
Let's listen to a rap about the alphabet and learn about each letter!
Elmo learns how to sign the Alphabet song using ASL!
Shapes starts with the letter S! Let's look for shapes in the things we see every day
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the Count sing about Octagons!
Farmer Grover has lost his straw hat! Elmo and Tango search to solve this mystery
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: J!
Latest TV Episodes
Austin City Limits presents performance highlights from the 23rd Annual Americana Honors.
Quincy Jones discusses his early career, friendships and how he defines himself.
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the lens of her fascination with ants.
A Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their homeland.
Haitian-born, Brooklyn-based comic Tanael Joachim mines comedy from being a fish out of water.