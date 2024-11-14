© 2024 KRWG
Sesame Street

Use That Rice!

Season 54 Episode 33 | 25m 55s

Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice! Mia and Ji-Young make special family rice recipes: Mia and her dads make Arroz Imperial and Ji-Young and Alan make Kimbap. Everyone learns that when we share foods that are special to us, we share something special about ourselves.

Aired: 01/02/25 | Expires: 01/16/24
Extras
Watch 1:37
Sesame Street
4 Drums
A drummer sings a song while counting to the beat of his 4 drums!
Clip: S54 E26 | 1:37
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: M
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: M!
Clip: S54 E26 | 0:49
Watch 1:29
Sesame Street
S is for Supermarket
Supermarket starts with the letter S! Let's explore the different parts of a supermarket.
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:29
Watch 1:12
Sesame Street
Abby Searches for an item that starts with C
Abby is looking for a fruit or vegetable that starts with the letter C! Can you help her?
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:12
Watch 1:30
Sesame Street
The Alphabet Rap
Let's listen to a rap about the alphabet and learn about each letter!
Clip: S54 E23 | 1:30
Watch 0:46
Sesame Street
The Alphabet song with ASL
Elmo learns how to sign the Alphabet song using ASL!
Clip: S54 E23 | 0:46
Watch 0:53
Sesame Street
S is for Shapes
Shapes starts with the letter S! Let's look for shapes in the things we see every day
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:53
Watch 0:51
Sesame Street
Prarie Dawn Sings about Octagons
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the Count sing about Octagons!
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:51
Watch 5:00
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Grover's Missing Hat
Farmer Grover has lost his straw hat! Elmo and Tango search to solve this mystery
Clip: S54 E29 | 5:00
Watch 0:50
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: J
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: J!
Clip: S54 E29 | 0:50
