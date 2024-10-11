© 2024 KRWG
Sesame Street

Tamir's Water Works

Season 54 Episode 18 | 25m 55s

Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s away. With help from his friends, Tamir makes a drip irrigation system so the community garden can get plenty of water.

Aired: 11/07/24 | Expires: 12/05/24
Watch 5:02
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Nature Explorers: Salad
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango explore a garden to make a delicious salad with Grandma Nell.
Clip: S54 E2 | 5:02
Watch 0:48
Sesame Street
Guess That Healthy Food
Elmo hosts a new game show to test his friends on Sesame Street: Guess That Healthy Food!
Clip: S54 E2 | 0:48
Watch 0:39
Sesame Street
Yasmine Explains what khubz is
Yasmine joins her friends on Seasme Street to make a special kind of bread: Khubz!
Clip: S54 E2 | 0:39
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Episode: S54 E35 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman.
Episode: S54 E29 | 25:55
17 squirrels
Sesame Street
17 squirrels
Let's count the squirrels. How many are there?
Clip: S54 E16 | 1:02
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Pickles
Cookie Monster and Gonger visit the Pickle factory to make sandwiches on Foodie Truck!
Clip: S54 E16 | 4:59
Watch 7:06
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Plays the Grover Game
Cookie Monster plays a carnival game with Grover, Elmo, and Abby to win a cookie!
Clip: S54 E16 | 7:06
F is for Family
Sesame Street
F is for Family
Let's meet a family who comes together and celebrates their different cultures!
Clip: S54 E20 | 1:15
Watch 1:51
Sesame Street
Mia sings about Traditions
Mia and her dads sing about the different cultural traditions they share as a family!
Clip: S54 E20 | 1:51
