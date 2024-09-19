© 2024 KRWG
Sesame Street

Our Family Musical

Season 54 Episode 20 | 25m 55s

Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project. She sings about how special it is to grow up in a family with two different cultures and bringing those two cultures together.

Aired: 10/10/24 | Expires: 11/07/24
Extras
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
Morning Routine with 4 Sisters
A song about 4 sisters getting ready in the morning together.
Clip: S54 E8 | 1:02
Watch 1:15
Sesame Street
Bebe Rexha sings "Morning Routine"
Bebe Rexha sings about the different things you can do in a morning routine!
Clip: S54 E8 | 1:15
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
Elmo's Morning Routine Song
Elmo sings about everything he does in his morning routine.
Clip: S54 E8 | 1:02
Watch 0:53
Sesame Street
S is for Sports
Let's learn about the letter S and all the different kinds of sports you can play!
Clip: S54 E3 | 0:53
Watch 5:05
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Nature Explorers: Butterfly
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango become Nature Explorers to find a monarch butterfly!
Clip: S54 E1 | 5:05
Watch 0:42
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: S
Today's letter of the day is S! What starts with the letter S?
Clip: S54 E9 | 0:42
Watch 2:46
Sesame Street
The Cubby Corner Quiz
Ji-Young and Baby Bear quiz their friends on the alphabet in their new game show!
Clip: S54 E9 | 2:46
Watch 2:39
Sesame Street
Kindness with Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson and her friends on Sesame Street share different ways to show kindness!
Clip: S54 E9 | 2:39
Watch 1:17
Sesame Street
Abby, Charlie, and Gabrielle's Bedtime Routines
Abby, Charlie, and Gabrielle share their different bedtime routines at their sleepover.
Clip: S54 E4 | 1:17
Watch 1:15
Sesame Street
Reporter Grover: Bedtime Routines with the Count
Reporter Grover interviews the Count about his bedtime routine.
Clip: S54 E4 | 1:15
