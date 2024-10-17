© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle

Season 54 Episode 29 | 25m 55s

Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman, the first African American and Native American woman to fly an airplane. It didn’t matter what she looked like. Bessie had courage and didn’t give up learning how to fly.

Aired: 11/21/24 | Expires: 12/26/24
Extras
Watch 5:02
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Nature Explorers: Salad
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Tango explore a garden to make a delicious salad with Grandma Nell.
Clip: S54 E2 | 5:02
Watch 0:48
Sesame Street
Guess That Healthy Food
Elmo hosts a new game show to test his friends on Sesame Street: Guess That Healthy Food!
Clip: S54 E2 | 0:48
Watch 0:39
Sesame Street
Yasmine Explains what khubz is
Yasmine joins her friends on Seasme Street to make a special kind of bread: Khubz!
Clip: S54 E2 | 0:39
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Episode: S54 E35 | 25:55
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
17 squirrels
Let's count the squirrels. How many are there?
Clip: S54 E16 | 1:02
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Foodie Truck: Pickles
Cookie Monster and Gonger visit the Pickle factory to make sandwiches on Foodie Truck!
Clip: S54 E16 | 4:59
Watch 7:06
Sesame Street
Cookie Monster Plays the Grover Game
Cookie Monster plays a carnival game with Grover, Elmo, and Abby to win a cookie!
Clip: S54 E16 | 7:06
Watch 1:15
Sesame Street
F is for Family
Let's meet a family who comes together and celebrates their different cultures!
Clip: S54 E20 | 1:15
Watch 1:51
Sesame Street
Mia sings about Traditions
Mia and her dads sing about the different cultural traditions they share as a family!
Clip: S54 E20 | 1:51
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
Morning Routine with 4 Sisters
A song about 4 sisters getting ready in the morning together.
Clip: S54 E8 | 1:02
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56