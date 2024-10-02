© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Secrets of the Dead

Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery

Season 22 Episode 3

Angkor was the capital of the Khmer empire, which controlled much of the region between the 9th and 15th centuries. The stunning accomplishments of Angkor’s great kings are clear to see—but the period preceding the foundation of their great city is shrouded in mystery. Now, the discovery of an incredible hoard of stunning artifacts is providing surprising new clues about this early Khmer society.

Aired: 11/12/24
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
Clues in Maria Anna Mozart's Childhood Notebook
Is there evidence Maria Anna Mozart composed music recorded in her childhood notebook?
Clip: S21 E5 | 1:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E4 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E3 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Preview: S22 E2 | 0:32
Watch 0:31
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Preview: S22 E1 | 0:31
Watch 1:40
Secrets of the Dead
New Assyrian Artifact Discovered in Ancient Iraqi Palace
This is the first time archaeologists have found an image of a major god inside an Assyrian palace.
Clip: S21 E4 | 1:40
Watch 2:20
Secrets of the Dead
Rediscovering Assyrian Artifacts in War-Torn Iraq
Iraqi archaeologists attempt to reclaim ancient Assyrian artifacts.
Clip: S21 E4 | 2:20
Watch 0:31
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Preview: S21 E6 | 0:31
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Preview: S21 E5 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Preview: S21 E4 | 0:32
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 15:35
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 15:35
Watch 12:36
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal [ASL + OC]
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 12:36
Watch 12:36
American Masters
Judy-Lynn del Rey: The Galaxy Gal
Explore the story of a woman with dwarfism who revolutionized the world of science fiction writing.
Special: 12:36
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined [EAD + OC]
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined [ASL]
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47