Secrets of the Dead

Field of Vampires

Season 22 Episode 2

In 2022, a terrifying discovery: a female skeleton dating from 1650, buried with a sickle across her neck and giant padlock on her toe—double protection to keep her from rising from the dead. All the evidence points to her being buried as a vampire... and she’s not alone, with more than 50 deviant burials around her. Who was she and what did these burial rituals mean?

Aired: 10/29/24
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
