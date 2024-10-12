© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridley

The Memory Jar, Part 1

Season 2 Episode 7 | 49m 08s

In the serene village of Colden Vale, the tranquility is shattered when Tara Dunning, a beloved local wife and mother, mysteriously vanishes. Ridley and Carol investigate and must locate her before it's too late, but a chilling discovery soon alters the course of their enquiry.

Aired: 10/26/24 | Expires: 11/10/24
Funding for Ridley is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 49:42
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 1
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:42
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 47:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 2
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:38
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 48:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 1
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:38
Watch 47:04
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:04
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56