Fool For Love, Part 2

Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Latest TV Episodes
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.