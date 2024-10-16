Latest Episodes
Ridley Season 2
-
Season 1
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.