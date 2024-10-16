© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist.

Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Funding for Ridley is provided by Viking.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Ridley Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 47:13
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 2
Ridley intensifies his investigation to discover what happened to Tara Dunning.
Episode: S2 E8 | 47:13
Watch 49:08
Ridley
The Memory Jar, Part 1
Ridley investigates when Tara Dunning, beloved wife and mother, vanishes from her tranquil village.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:08
Watch 47:16
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 2
With Carol off the case, Ridley races to discover the truth about who shot Oliver Grant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 47:16
Watch 47:57
Ridley
Fool For Love, Part 1
When a man is shot dead during an illegal rave on a building site, Ridley investigates.
Episode: S2 E5 | 47:57
Watch 47:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 2
When another body is found murdered, the pressure builds to find the killer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:38
Watch 48:38
Ridley
The Hollow Tree, Part 1
When a body is found in the woods, Ridley unearths a connection to a cold case.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:38
Watch 47:04
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 2
Ridley and Carol's investigation unveils connections to a stud farm, a drug dealer, and a businesss.
Episode: S2 E2 | 47:04
Watch 49:42
Ridley
A Sleeping Tiger, Part 1
Ridley investigates a jewelry heist that soon turns into a murder case.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:42
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
More Drama Shows