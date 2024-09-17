© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
POV

Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?

Season 37 Episode 7 | 1hr 22m 55s

At 21, he was a leader of Hong Kong's Umbrella Revolution. By 23, he became Hong Kong's youngest elected lawmaker. At 26, he was Most Wanted under the National Security Law. Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law? offers a close look at the city's most famous dissident to uncover what happens to freedom when an authoritarian power goes unchecked.

Aired: 09/22/24 | Expires: 10/22/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:48
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: The Men Who Fed America
Johnny Itliong honors the memory of his migrant father and the men who helped feed America.
Special: 2:48
Watch 3:55
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: unseen
Anatomy of a scene from "unseen" with director Set Hernandez.
Clip: S36 E3616 | 3:55
Watch 1:37
POV
Behind the Lens: unseen
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3616 | 1:37
Watch 1:18
POV
Behind the Lens: Brief Tender Light
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3615 | 1:18
Watch 1:41
POV
Behind the Lens: After Sherman
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3601 | 1:41
Watch 1:44
POV
Behind the Lens: A House Made of Splinters
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S36 E3604 | 1:44
Watch 3:07
POV
Anatomy of a Scene: Fauna
Anatomy of a Scene from Fauna with director Pau Faus.
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:07
Watch 1:49
POV
Behind the Lens: Fauna
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E5 | 1:49
Watch 1:25
POV
Behind the Lens: Against the Tide
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E4 | 1:25
Watch 0:51
POV
Behind the Lens: Is There Anybody Out There?
A message from the filmmaker.
Clip: S37 E3 | 0:51
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47