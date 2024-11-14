© 2024 KRWG
POV

The Body Politic

Season 37 Episode 11 | 1hr 22m 30s

The Body Politic is a harbinger of hope in a country plagued by gun violence. In Baltimore, Brandon Scott, an idealistic young leader with an ambitious plan to stop chronic violence in the city, is elected mayor. Throughout his first year in office, we follow him as he fights powerful political forces to save lives in Baltimore and reveal a pathway toward healing for the nation.

Aired: 11/24/24 | Expires: 02/23/25
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 8:04
POV
Thời Thơ Ấu (Childhood)
A Vietnamese American daughter captures her parents on 16mm as they dream of their homeland.
Special: 8:04
Watch 17:14
POV
American Seams
A glimpse into the lives of three quilters in the American West.
Special: 17:14
Watch 14:19
POV
Over the Wall
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
Special: 14:19
Watch 11:13
POV
Golden Moon
A young med student drives big rigs for tuition fees.
Special: 11:13
Watch 10:24
POV
Boat People
Thao recounts the story of her family’s escape through the lens of her fascination with ants.
Special: 10:24
Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Watch 1:04
POV
Trailer | Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Trailer for Joe Piscatella's film Who's Afraid of Nathan Law?
Preview: S37 E7 | 1:04
Watch 1:51
POV
Trailer | Name Me Lawand
Trailer for Edward Lovelace's film Name Me Lawand.
Preview: S37 E6 | 1:51
Watch 2:02
POV
Trailer | Fauna
Trailer for Pau Faus' film Fauna.
Preview: S37 E5 | 2:02
Watch 55:10
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 23rd Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents performance highlights from the 23rd Annual Americana Honors.
Special: 55:10
Watch 15:00
American Masters
Quincy Jones explains how he got started in music
Quincy Jones discusses his early career, friendships and how he defines himself.
Special: 15:00
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 23:51
Independent Lens
The Making of a Griot | United States of Comedy, Ep 1
Haitian-born, Brooklyn-based comic Tanael Joachim mines comedy from being a fish out of water.
Special: 23:51
