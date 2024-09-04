Odd Ones In: Part 1

Extras
Orwell helps Opie figure out who on her Odd Squad tour is actually a villain.
Ozzie and Orli need to solve four cases to get into Club 37!
When all the pentagons go missing at the museum, it's up to Ozzie and Orli to solve the mystery.
Ozzie and Orli take a break from trying to solve a case - a pizza break!
Ozzie and Orli are on the case when all the squares go missing at the museum!
This just in from Villain News: Odd Squad can't be trusted! But why?
On Villain News, a bar graph shows that most people gave Odd Squad a thumbs down!
Ozzie helps Opie use the half-inator to make more pieces of paper.
Opie figures out that she can solve problems on her own as the new head of help!
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.