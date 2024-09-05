© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Odd Squad

Odd Jubilee

Season 4 Episode 402 | 13m 30s

HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 10/31/24
Extras
Watch 1:56
Odd Squad
A Villain Who Wears Glasses
Orwell helps Opie figure out who on her Odd Squad tour is actually a villain.
Clip: S4 E406 | 1:56
Watch 2:20
Odd Squad
Exactly 4 Cases
Ozzie and Orli need to solve four cases to get into Club 37!
Clip: S4 E406 | 2:20
Watch 3:03
Odd Squad
Club 34
Ozzie and Orli want to get into Club 34!
Clip: S4 E406 | 3:03
Watch 2:33
Odd Squad
The Missing Pentagons
When all the pentagons go missing at the museum, it's up to Ozzie and Orli to solve the mystery.
Clip: S4 E404 | 2:33
Watch 2:09
Odd Squad
Pizza Break
Ozzie and Orli take a break from trying to solve a case - a pizza break!
Clip: S4 E404 | 2:09
Watch 2:05
Odd Squad
The Museum Mystery
Ozzie and Orli are on the case when all the squares go missing at the museum!
Clip: S4 E404 | 2:05
Watch 2:30
Odd Squad
Odd Squad Can't Be Trusted
This just in from Villain News: Odd Squad can't be trusted! But why?
Clip: S4 E404 | 2:30
Watch 1:41
Odd Squad
Odd Squad Gets a Thumbs Down
On Villain News, a bar graph shows that most people gave Odd Squad a thumbs down!
Clip: S4 E404 | 1:41
Watch 2:02
Odd Squad
The Half-inator
Ozzie helps Opie use the half-inator to make more pieces of paper.
Clip: S4 E403 | 2:02
Watch 2:31
Odd Squad
Opie Solves It
Opie figures out that she can solve problems on her own as the new head of help!
Clip: S4 E403 | 2:31
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51