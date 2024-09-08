© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

September 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 253 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why more OB-GYN residents are getting less training in abortion care in post-Roe America. Then, a new book explores how Gen Z is shaping American politics. Plus, high demand for avocados around the world is driving deforestation in Mexico.

Aired: 09/07/24 | Expires: 10/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 4:19
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Zelenskyy warns UN that Russia's war could spread
News Wrap: Zelenskyy warns UN that Russia's war could spread
Clip: S2024 E270 | 4:19
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
Israel prepares for possible ground invasion of Lebanon
Israel prepares for possible ground invasion of Lebanon as strikes on Hezbollah continue
Clip: S2024 E270 | 5:45
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump campaign with battling visions for the economy
Harris and Trump campaign in swing states with battling visions for the economy
Clip: S2024 E270 | 9:19
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
IAEA chief discusses nuclear risks in Ukraine and Iran
IAEA chief addresses growing nuclear risks in Ukraine and Iran
Clip: S2024 E270 | 7:17
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
Texas ban pushes family to leave state for trans health care
Texas ban on youth gender-affirming care pushes family to cross state line for treatment
Clip: S2024 E270 | 8:22
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Man executed despite prosecutors saying he should be spared
Missouri executes man despite prosecutors, victim's family saying he should be spared
Clip: S2024 E270 | 6:34
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
New book offers hopeful view of handling the climate crisis
New book "What If We Get It Right?" offers hopeful view of handling the climate crisis
Clip: S2024 E270 | 6:31
Watch 3:48
PBS News Hour
Hurricane Helene expected to be Cat. 4 at landfall in Fla.
Florida braces for Hurricane Helene with storm expected to reach Category 4 strength
Clip: S2024 E270 | 3:48
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E270 | 57:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 1:28:59
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (EAD + OC)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:28:59
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47