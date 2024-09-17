September 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
News Wrap: Zelenskyy warns UN that Russia's war could spread
Israel prepares for possible ground invasion of Lebanon as strikes on Hezbollah continue
Harris and Trump campaign in swing states with battling visions for the economy
IAEA chief addresses growing nuclear risks in Ukraine and Iran
Texas ban on youth gender-affirming care pushes family to cross state line for treatment
Missouri executes man despite prosecutors, victim's family saying he should be spared
New book "What If We Get It Right?" offers hopeful view of handling the climate crisis
Florida braces for Hurricane Helene with storm expected to reach Category 4 strength
September 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.