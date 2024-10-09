© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 284 | 56m 41s

October 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 10/08/24 | Expires: 11/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Harris, Trump make last push to reach voters in final hours
Harris and Trump make last push to reach voters in final hours of voting
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:36
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
The final messages the campaigns are giving to voters
The final messages the presidential campaigns are giving to voters
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:13
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Heavy rain batters Spain days after floods
News Wrap: Heavy rain batters Spain days after catastrophic floods killed at least 200
Clip: S2024 E310 | 6:26
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
Breaking down the path to victory for both Harris and Trump
Breaking down the paths to Electoral College victory for both Harris and Trump
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:03
Watch 3:52
PBS News Hour
Election security officials tracking attempts to sow chaos
Election security officials tracking misinformation and groups trying to sow chaos
Clip: S2024 E310 | 3:52
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
How officials are preparing to fight voter intimidation
How election officials are preparing to fight voter intimidation and potential violence
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:47
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Legal challenges could prolong or disrupt the election
A look at the legal challenges that could prolong or disrupt the election
Clip: S2024 E310 | 5:36
Watch 9:18
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on last-minute poll surprises
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on voter sentiment and last-minute poll surprises
Clip: S2024 E310 | 9:18
Watch 4:11
PBS News Hour
Remembering Quincy Jones and his towering legacy
Remembering Quincy Jones and his towering legacy in the music industry
Clip: S2024 E310 | 4:11
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56