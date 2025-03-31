March 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine after Trump questions Putin’s goals
News Wrap: Police rule out terrorism in deadly Vancouver car attack
What’s on voters’ minds as Canada elects a new prime minister
The most consequential moments from the first 100 days of Trump’s second term
How a warming Arctic may be eroding Indigenous history in Alaska
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
World leaders and faithful mourners bid solemn farewell to Pope Francis
What to expect as the College of Cardinals prepares to elect a new pope
News Wrap: Iranian port rocked by massive, deadly explosion
Latest TV Episodes
Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honoree Garth Brooks delivers a thrilling, career-spanning set.
Rapper and actor Daveed Diggs on his creative process as a rapper and songwriter.
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.