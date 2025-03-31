© 2025 KRWG
PBS News Hour

March 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 90 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, days after a deadly earthquake hit Myanmar, USAID's absence leaves a vacuum that China is quickly filling. The Trump administration sends more alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court orders. Plus, with another round of tariffs on major trading partners set to take effect, we examine whether they could revitalize American industries.

Aired: 03/30/25 | Expires: 04/30/25
