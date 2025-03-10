© 2025 KRWG
PBS News Hour

March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 69 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as recession fears and trade wars rattle the markets, we speak with Ontario's premier who's hitting back with tariffs on electricity to America. The government faces a deadline to pay billions in outstanding bills for aid work as it slashes 80 percent of USAID programs. Plus, Republican leadership tries to rally votes for a bill that would avoid a government shutdown.

Aired: 03/09/25
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Putin responds to ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Putin responds to U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:58
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Experts analyze ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:50
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump to rehire some fired workers
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands fired government workers
Clip: S2025 E72 | 5:39
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Democrats weigh GOP stopgap as government shutdown looms
Senate Democrats weigh GOP stopgap bill as government shutdown looms
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:29
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says of ceasefire talks
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:54
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
How Trump's deportations have affected migrants and citizens
How the Trump administration's deportation policies have affected migrants and citizens
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:26
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
Trump's EPA announces rollback of environmental protections
Trump's EPA announces aggressive rollback of environmental protections
Clip: S2025 E72 | 6:03
Watch 4:01
PBS News Hour
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:01
Watch 1:32
PBS News Hour
Remembering John Feinstein
Remembering John Feinstein
Clip: S2025 E72 | 1:32
