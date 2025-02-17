© 2025 KRWG
PBS News Hour

February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 48 | 57m 46s

Aired: 02/16/25 | Expires: 03/19/25
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Farmers feeling weight of Trump policies with shutdown of aid
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's expanding executive powers
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
'Sugarcane' exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canadian schools
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
European leaders are left scrambling as U.S. nears talks with Russia on Ukraine
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
How the start of Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
'Chaos and confusion' as Trump's mass firings impact the basic functions of government
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia over Ukraine talks
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
On the ground with U.N. forces in Lebanon as Israeli withdrawal deadline looms
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13
Watch 5:30
Independent Lens
Who Can Become American? | The History of White People in America, Ep 6
Catchy, musical short chronicles the 175-year-long arbitrary system of race in America.
Special: 5:30
Watch 1:00:13
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Special: 1:00:13
Watch 52:55
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around [ASL]
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Special: 52:55