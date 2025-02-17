February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Farmers feeling weight of Trump policies with shutdown of aid
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's expanding executive powers
'Sugarcane' exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canadian schools
European leaders are left scrambling as U.S. nears talks with Russia on Ukraine
How the start of Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
'Chaos and confusion' as Trump's mass firings impact the basic functions of government
Former U.S. envoy on why Trump is engaging with Russia over Ukraine talks
On the ground with U.N. forces in Lebanon as Israeli withdrawal deadline looms
Latest TV Episodes
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Catchy, musical short chronicles the 175-year-long arbitrary system of race in America.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.