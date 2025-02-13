© 2025 KRWG
PBS News Hour

February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 57m 46s

February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/12/25 | Expires: 03/15/25
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
More women face sepsis in wake of strict abortion laws
Clip: S2025 E58 | 6:09
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life and legendary career of Gene Hackman
Clip: S2025 E58 | 3:05
Watch 10:34
PBS News Hour
Black women serving in Senate reflect on making an impact
Clip: S2025 E58 | 10:34
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Health experts concerned as FDA cancels flu vaccine meeting
Clip: S2025 E58 | 6:45
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Schools face Trump deadline to end diversity initiatives
Clip: S2025 E58 | 7:55
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Doctor who survived Ebola highlights risks of funding cuts
Clip: S2025 E58 | 7:27
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tate brothers return to U.S.
Clip: S2025 E58 | 4:38
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Trump meets with British PM amid tensions with Europe
Clip: S2025 E58 | 4:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E58 | 57:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 1:34:14
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:34:14
Watch 1:23:30
American Masters
The Disappearance of Miss Scott [ASL]
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Special: 1:23:30
Watch 28:24
American Masters
Isabella Rossellini compares her acting and modeling
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
Special: 28:24
Watch 54:25
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents: Willie Nelson & Family
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Special: 54:25
Watch 2:33
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Wild in Love
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
Special: 2:33
Watch 5:57:03
PBS News Hour
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Special: 5:57:03
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 3:56:45
PBS News Hour
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Remembering Jimmy Carter | PBS News Special
Special: 3:56:45
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:13
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Operation North Pole
A merry mission to track Santa Claus.
Special: 3:13