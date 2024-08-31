© 2024 KRWG
PBS News Hour

August 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 245 | 24m 08s

August 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/30/24 | Expires: 09/30/24
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Rock legend Nick Lowe on his first new album in a decade
Musician Nick Lowe on his legendary career and first new album in a decade
Clip: S2024 E269 | 6:58
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Families of veterans face growing toll in providing care
Families of veterans face growing emotional and financial toll in providing care
Clip: S2024 E269 | 5:41
Watch 9:45
PBS News Hour
USAID chief: Civilians will pay the price if war expands
'It will only be civilians who pay the price' if Middle East war expands, USAID chief says
Clip: S2024 E269 | 9:45
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Book offers new look at forces behind Emmett Till's murder
New book 'The Barn' revisits the people and forces behind Emmett Till's murder
Clip: S2024 E269 | 6:40
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
Lawmakers grill CEO over steep prices for weight loss drugs
Lawmakers challenge drug company CEO over steep prices for Ozempic and Wegovy
Clip: S2024 E269 | 3:57
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 2 dead in Mexico after Hurricane John
News Wrap: At least 2 dead after Hurricane John slammed Mexico's southern Pacific coast
Clip: S2024 E269 | 6:03
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
At UN, Biden urges leaders to work for peace
At UN, Biden urges leaders to work for peace as Israeli, Hezbollah fighting intensifies
Clip: S2024 E269 | 9:03
Watch 2:27
PBS News Hour
Trump, Harris push economic proposals on campaign trail
Trump vows to lure foreign companies to U.S. as Harris pushes affordable housing plan
Clip: S2024 E269 | 2:27
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E269 | 57:46
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 56:17
PBS News Hour
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Special: 56:17
Watch 1:23:58
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined (ASL)
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Special: 1:23:58
Watch 18:29
Independent Lens
Wild Hogs and Saffron
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
Special: 18:29
Watch 7:51
NOVA
Megadroughts and Indigenous Voices
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
Special: 7:51
Watch 9:22
NOVA
Harvesting the Future
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Special: 9:22
Watch 8:44
NOVA
Standing the Heat
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Special: 8:44
Watch 9:47
NOVA
Tides of Tradition
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
Special: 9:47
Watch 6:47
NOVA
Sands of Time
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Special: 6:47
Watch 11:56
NOVA
Keepers of the Coastline
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Special: 11:56
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 11:17