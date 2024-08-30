August 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Musician Nick Lowe on his legendary career and first new album in a decade
Families of veterans face growing emotional and financial toll in providing care
New book 'The Barn' revisits the people and forces behind Emmett Till's murder
'It will only be civilians who pay the price' if Middle East war expands, USAID chief says
Lawmakers challenge drug company CEO over steep prices for Ozempic and Wegovy
News Wrap: At least 2 dead after Hurricane John slammed Mexico's southern Pacific coast
At UN, Biden urges leaders to work for peace as Israeli, Hezbollah fighting intensifies
Trump vows to lure foreign companies to U.S. as Harris pushes affordable housing plan
September 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Latest TV Episodes
Crossroads: A conversation with America – A PBS News Special
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
An Ozarks wild hog hunt leads to a vulnerable reunion for an Iranian American and childhood friend.
The Southwest is in a megadrought, but Native Americans have survived them before.
In Northern California, Marine science is guided by Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation’s community and culture.
Using photo archives and ancestral knowledge, witness coastal erosion in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Ak-chin farming makes desert agriculture possible, and now, those practices help communities today.
Reintroducing the hogan, an earthen Navajo structure that stays cool in the summers without AC.
Following a local Unangax̂ hunter, hear the realities of food access in the changing Arctic.
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024