© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

April 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 99 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, as President Trump hits pause on many of his tariffs, we look at the global response and how the back and forth is affecting American business and consumers. How the trade wars could affect personal finances. Plus, Judy Woodruff goes underground to explore some of the little-known and sometimes life-saving work done by government employees who are now being fired.

Aired: 04/08/25 | Expires: 05/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after ships attacked
News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Clip: S2024 E22 | 5:07
Watch 8:54
PBS News Hour
Judge presses DOJ on wrongfully deported man
Judge presses Trump administration on why it hasn't returned wrongfully deported man
Clip: S2025 E105 | 8:54
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran leader downplays chance of nuclear deal
News Wrap: Iran's supreme leader downplays chance of deal from nuclear talks with U.S.
Clip: S2025 E105 | 4:58
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Grants frozen as Harvard pushes back against Trump's demands
Billions in grants frozen after Harvard pushes back against Trump's demands
Clip: S2025 E105 | 6:41
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
How college communities are reacting to funding threats
How college communities are reacting to funding threats, international student arrests
Clip: S2025 E105 | 5:34
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
China cuts exports of rare earth minerals amid trade war
China cuts exports of vital rare earth minerals as trade war with U.S. intensifies
Clip: S2025 E105 | 7:37
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Why abortions are rising in U.S. despite more restrictions
Why abortions are rising in the U.S. despite more restrictions
Clip: S2025 E105 | 7:11
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
Inside the camp where Sudanese refugees have fled civil war
Inside the crowded camp where Sudanese refugees have fled violence and hunger
Clip: S2025 E105 | 9:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E105 | 57:46
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
Trump, El Salvador reject responsibility for deported man
Trump, El Salvador's president indicate no intention of returning mistakenly deported man
Clip: S2025 E104 | 6:51
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 37:46
Nature
Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Special: 37:46
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 47:26
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Watch 16:03
Nature
Building for Birds | WILD HOPE
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Special: 16:03
Watch 1:53:24
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Special: 1:53:24
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 1:46:21
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:46:21
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [ASL]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:42:06
Watch 23:49
American Masters
Lucy Dacus Makes Her First Loves Songs
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Special: 23:49