April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

News Wrap: U.S. strikes Houthi rebels after American ships attacked in Gulf of Aden
Judge presses Trump administration on why it hasn't returned wrongfully deported man
News Wrap: Iran's supreme leader downplays chance of deal from nuclear talks with U.S.
Billions in grants frozen after Harvard pushes back against Trump's demands
How college communities are reacting to funding threats, international student arrests
China cuts exports of vital rare earth minerals as trade war with U.S. intensifies
Why abortions are rising in the U.S. despite more restrictions
Inside the crowded camp where Sudanese refugees have fled violence and hunger
April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump, El Salvador's president indicate no intention of returning mistakenly deported man
Latest TV Episodes
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."