Nature

Silverback

Season 43 Episode 1

Follow filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he documents a grueling but vital mission to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback, in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered Eastern lowland gorillas from extinction.

Aired: 10/22/24
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Sandra Atlas Bass, The Hite Foundation, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 2:19
Nature
Rare Gorilla Family Moment Caught on Camera
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Clip: S43 E1 | 2:19
Watch 4:19
Nature
The Dangers of Gorilla Conservation
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
Clip: S43 E1 | 4:19
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 16:08
Nature
The Frog Ark | WILD HOPE
Frogs are going extinct - here's how we can save them.
Special: 16:08
Watch 7:34
Nature
Filming Ireland's Harsh Landscapes
Director John Murray takes us inside the making of "Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone."
Clip: S42 E17 | 7:34
Watch 7:25
Nature
Director Anton Ptushkin's Vlog | Inside "Saving the Animals of Ukraine"
Director Anton Ptushkin discusses his experience working on "Saving the Animals of Ukraine."
Clip: S42 E16 | 7:25
Watch 6:25
Nature
Filming in a War Zone
Go behind the scenes with Director Anton Ptushkin, as he navigates filming in a war zone.
Clip: S42 E16 | 6:25
Watch 3:19
Nature
Growing Up as an Irish Pine Marten
Two pine marten kits grow up over several months.
Clip: S42 E17 | 3:19
Watch 1:22
Nature
The Slow Worm Is Not a Worm
The slow worm is neither a snake nor a worm but a legless lizard.
Clip: S42 E17 | 1:22
