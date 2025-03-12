Sanctuary | Katavi: Africa’s Fallen Paradise

Extras
The story of Nepal's first female nature guide and her fight to save the country's wildlife.
Meet the hippo, crocodile and lion families navigating the dry season in Katavi National Park.
Meet the courageous women shaping wildlife conservation.
David Attenborough comes face-to-face with a dodo, the first animal driven to extinction by humans.
Sir David Attenborough befriends a giant dinosaur, the Diplodocus.
Sir David Attenborough explores the research surrounding the existence of Bigfoot.
The team films something not seen before: a teaching session between adults and their young.
Killer whales rarely risk hunting leopard seals - Antarctica's second-top predator.
Meet the genius behind the plant-based Impossible Burger.
Marine biologist Callie Veelenturf uses her research on endangered sea turtles to help protect them.
Latest TV Episodes
President Donald Trump on March 4, 2025, will address a joint session of Congress.
Learn about jazz artist Hazel Scott, the first Black American to have their own TV show.
Isabella Rossellini discusses her acting versus modeling career.
American original Willie Nelson returns to ACL on the 50th Anniversary of his 1974 taping.
Jackie and Bud, a taxidermist, went on their first date in 1954.
The 2nd Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | PBS News Special
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report