© 2025 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens

Niwel Tsumbu

Season 3 Episode 5

Niwel Tsumbu is a guitarist and singer who grew up in Kinshasa with the traditional Soukous music of the Congo. He studied classical guitar at a prestigious music school in Central Africa before moving to Ireland, where he married and is raising his family. Rhiannon visits Niwel at his and his wife’s family farm near Kinsale in County Cork.

Aired: 05/28/25
Extras
Watch 2:00
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
The Maids of Mitchelstown
Emer Mayock and Rhiannon Giddens perform "The Miads of Mitchelstown."
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:00
Watch 2:31
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Hope is the Thing with Feathers
Niwel Tsumbu and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Hope is the Thing with Feathers."
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:31
Watch 3:11
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Cortège
Loah and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Cortège".
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:11
Watch 0:29
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Season 3 Preview
Rhiannon Giddens interviews and performs with outstanding stars of Irish acoustic music.
Preview: S3 | 0:29
Watch 14:12
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Swannanoa Tunnel
Rhiannon Giddens tells the story of the folk song "Swannanoa Tunnel."
Clip: 14:12
Watch 3:40
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Rhiannon Giddens Performs The Cherry Tree
Rhiannon Giddens sings the traditional 'Cherry Tree Carol' at historic Kylemore Abbey.
Clip: 3:40
Watch 25:03
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Episode: S2 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E3 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 2
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E2 | 25:04
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 37:46
Nature
Saving The Slowest Mammal on Earth | In Her Nature
A sloth scientist, her tree-climbing BFF, and their dog work to save Costa Rica’s sloth populations.
Special: 37:46
Watch 3:23
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Gem of a Guy
Brothers recall childhood shenanigans and heartfelt memories.
Special: 3:23
Watch 47:26
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Watch 16:03
Nature
Building for Birds | WILD HOPE
Millions of migrating birds pass through our yards, but glass windows pose a deadly threat.
Special: 16:03
Watch 1:53:24
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years
Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years of music with new performances and vintage highlights.
Special: 1:53:24
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 1:46:21
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:46:21
Watch 1:42:06
American Masters
LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story [ASL]
Take an intimate look into the life and career of screen and stage icon Liza Minnelli.
Special: 1:42:06
Watch 23:49
American Masters
Lucy Dacus Makes Her First Loves Songs
Singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus talks about love songs for her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Special: 23:49