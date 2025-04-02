© 2025 KRWG
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens

Loah

Season 3 Episode 2

Loah (Sallay Garnett) is Irish and Sierra Leonean. She is an actor, singer-songwriter, and instrumentalist—as well as a licensed pharmacist! Host Rhiannon visits with Loah at Connolly's of Leap, a legendary 500-year-old pub in West Cork.

Aired: 05/07/25
Extras
Watch 2:00
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
The Maids of Mitchelstown
Emer Mayock and Rhiannon Giddens perform "The Miads of Mitchelstown."
Clip: S3 E4 | 2:00
Watch 2:31
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Hope is the Thing with Feathers
Niwel Tsumbu and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Hope is the Thing with Feathers."
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:31
Watch 3:11
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Cortège
Loah and Rhiannon Giddens perform "Cortège".
Clip: S3 E2 | 3:11
Watch 0:29
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Season 3 Preview
Rhiannon Giddens interviews and performs with outstanding stars of Irish acoustic music.
Preview: S3 | 0:29
Watch 14:12
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Swannanoa Tunnel
Rhiannon Giddens tells the story of the folk song "Swannanoa Tunnel."
Clip: 14:12
Watch 3:40
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Rhiannon Giddens Performs The Cherry Tree
Rhiannon Giddens sings the traditional 'Cherry Tree Carol' at historic Kylemore Abbey.
Clip: 3:40
Watch 25:03
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 5
Rhiannon and Japanese percussionist Haruka Fujii perform and chat.
Episode: S2 E5 | 25:03
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 4
Rhiannon Giddens and tabla master Sandeep Das share a visit in L.A.’s Union Station.
Episode: S2 E4 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 3
Violinist Mazz Swift shares songs and anecdotes with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E3 | 25:04
Watch 25:04
My Music with Rhiannon Giddens
Episode 2
Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist performs and visits with host Rhiannon Giddens.
Episode: S2 E2 | 25:04
