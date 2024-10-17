© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Music Spotlight

Bri Bagwell

Season 5 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

On this Music Spotlight we feature Bri Bagwell, and she is a Las Cruces native who got her first taste of honky tonk singing in her twin brother’s band at the age of 14 and played her first solo gig while attending the University of Texas in Austin.

Aired: 10/25/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
KRWG Music Spotlight
Become a Part of Music Spotlight
KRWG's Music Spotlight is a locally produced show promoting regional talent.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 26:12
KRWG Music Spotlight
Alison Reynolds
KRWG's Music Spotlight featuring Alison Reynolds
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:12
Watch 24:36
KRWG Music Spotlight
Daisy Blue
KRWG Music Spotlight season 4 episode 1 starring Daisy Blue.
Episode: S4 E1 | 24:36
Watch 27:31
KRWG Music Spotlight
DAMN Union
KRWG Music Spotlight 301 starring DAMN Union.
Episode: S3 E1 | 27:31
Watch 26:51
KRWG Music Spotlight
Chris O'Rourke
KRWG Music Spotlight 201 featuring Chris O' Rourke the Pianist.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:51
Watch 25:36
KRWG Music Spotlight
Nicholas Roche
KRWG Music Spotlight season 4 episode 2 starring Nicholas Roche
Episode: S4 E2 | 25:36
Watch 25:54
KRWG Music Spotlight
ARDK
KRWG Music Spotlight 302 starring ARDK - Alison Reynolds and Deborah Kuhn.
Episode: S3 E2 | 25:54
Watch 35:08
KRWG Music Spotlight
Eric Burton & Friends
KRWG Music Spotlight 202 featuring Eric Burton & Friends.
Episode: S2 E2 | 35:08
Watch 25:00
KRWG Music Spotlight
Mike and Damian Montoya
KRWG Music Spotlight season 4 episode 3 starring Mike and Damian Montoya
Episode: S4 E3 | 25:00
Watch 27:20
KRWG Music Spotlight
Mackie Redd and the Band
KRWG Music Spotlight 303 starring Mackie Redd and the Band!
Episode: S3 E3 | 27:20
Latest TV Episodes
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 6:31
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Why Are Africa's Big Cats Climbing Trees?
In the Okavango Delta, all three of these big cats are taking advantage of an aerial position.
Special: 6:31
Watch 2:09
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: A Knock at the Door
One October evening, Juliet was home alone with her baby when her doorbell started ringing...
Special: 2:09
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [ASL + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 10:19
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 10:19
Watch 13:34
American Masters
Brad Lomax: Creating Communities of Care [Extended Audio Description + OC]
Explore Brad Lomax’s under-reported contributions to the early disability justice movement.
Special: 13:34
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [ASL + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 16:54
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 16:54
Watch 13:31
American Masters
Thomas Wiggins: Composing the Future
The story of a composer and pianist known as one of the greatest musicians of the 19th century.
Special: 13:31
Watch 15:56
American Masters
Celestine Tate Harrington: Building a Legacy [Extended Audio Description + OC]
The story of a disabled street musician who fought for parental rights.
Special: 15:56