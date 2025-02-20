© 2025 KRWG
KRWG Music Spotlight

A. Billi Free

Season 6 Episode 2 | 26m 15s

On this Music Spotlight we feature musician and vocalist A. Billi Free. She is a midwest-bred, Southwest based vocalist and emcee. She began her performance career in Chicago providing vocals for various Hip Hop and World Music outfits, and has spent the last decade or so fusing various elements into her sound.

Aired: 02/21/25
